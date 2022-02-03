Rumour Has It: Manchester United increasingly confident of securing PSG boss Pochettino

London, February 3: Manchester United's search for a new full-time manager continues.
Ralf Rangnick has been in interim charge at Old Trafford since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal in November.
English powerhouse United have failed to win any silverware since 2017
TOP STORY - MAN UTD CONFIDENT ON LANDING POCHETTINO
Manchester United have renewed confidence that they will land Paris Saint-Germain head coach Pochettino as their new boss, claims The Mirror.
The Argentine is understood to be United's number one candidate for the permanent role.
Footmercato claims Pochettino is tired of the constant criticism he has received at PSG and will not stay beyond this season.
ROUND-UP
- Manchester City are on verge of tabling an offer to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland to make him one of the highest paid players in the Premier League, according to Todofichajes.
- The Sun reports that Arsenal are planning for a £180 million off-season spend, with Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Wolves' Ruben Neves among their targets. However, this is dependent on Arsenal finishing top four.
- Chelsea will open pre-contract agreement talks with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele after he failed to make a deadline day move, claims Sky Sports.
- Chelsea are also eyeing a move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao as they plan for the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, according to AS.
- Juventus and Milan are leading the race to land Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo reports Sky Italia. Roma are looking to cash in Zaniolo in the off-season, with Tottenham also interested.