Rumour Has It: Manchester United plots bid to pip PSG for Messi

London, August 10: Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is a free agent after his time with Barcelona officially ended.
The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Messi is yet to declare his intentions and unlikely to confirm his next move until later this week at the earliest.
TOP STORY - MAN UTD CONSIDERS LAST-MINUTE MESSI MOVE
Manchester United have entered the race for free agent Messi and are considering a late offer to pip PSG, claims the Daily Star.
Messi's exit from Barcelona was confirmed over the weekend, although the 34-year-old refused to declare his next destination amid strong links with PSG.
The report claims United are considering an opportunistic bid, with competition still swirling for Messi's signature and his PSG move unlikely to be progressed until later this week.
However, Ole is reporting that Messi will be in Paris on Tuesday, with the PSG deal almost done.
ROUND-UP
- AS claims that Messi's imminent move to Paris Saint-Germain could signal a transfer swoop from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe. PSG and Mbappe appear to have been drifting apart in recent times, with the France international opting not to extend his contract due to expire in 2022.
- Messi's imminent move means PSG have ended their interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to Le Parisien. The France international's agent Mino Raiola had opened talks with PSG about a switch and Pogba was keen on the move but no offer was made.
- Chelsea and Roma have agreed to Tammy Abraham's transfer terms with the move subject to the player's approval, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. This is part of a cascade of moves as Chelsea are set to land Romelu Lukaku from the Nerazzurri, with Roma striker Edin Dzeko headed to Inter.
- Lyon have submitted a bid for Liverpool's Swiss attacker Xherdan Shaqiri, claims L'Equipe. Shaqiri was largely a bit-part player at Liverpool last season.
- Liverpool are also looking to add to their squad as they eye a move for young Belgian talent Jeremy Doku from Rennes, according to Voetbal 24.