Rumour Has It: Pressure on Manchester United as Pogba enters PSG talks

London, July 21: Paul Pogba has one year remaining on his Manchester United contract.
After a strong Euro 2020 with France, he is attracting interest.
Pogba has been linked with a move away from United numerous times in the past and a decision could be looming.
ROUND-UP – POGBA'S AGENT IN PSG TALKS
Paul Pogba 's agent Mino Raiola is discussing a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain , claims the Daily Mail.
Manchester United are feeling the pressure to sell the France international who is set to be a free agent in 12 months' time.
PSG are reportedly eyeing off a £43million move, which is less than half the amount United paid for him in 2016, given his contract status.
TOP STORY
– Chelsea are ready to submit a monster bid worth £135m for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland , claims 90min. Dortmund have insisted they will not sell the Norway forward, but the bumper deal may tempt them.
– Bild claims Manchester United along with Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka 's situation.
– Milan are looking to prepare another loan deal for Diogo Dalot from Manchester United, reports Fabrizio Romano.
– Sky Sports claims a deal is imminent for Arsenal's Granit Xhaka to move to Roma .