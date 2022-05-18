Rumour Has It: Claims Messi to buy into Inter Miami in 2023

London, May 18: Lionel Messi's much-publicised move to Paris Saint-Germain has not gone as planned.
Messi's departure from Barcelona to join Kylian Mbappe and Neymar has not translated into European silverware despite lofty expectations in the French capital.
While the 34-year-old's future at PSG might be in doubt, he reportedly appears to be setting himself up for life post-football.
TOP STORY – MESSI TO BUY INTO INTER MIAMI
Messi will acquire 35 per cent of shares in Inter Miami and the join the MLS franchise when his contract expires at PSG, according to DIRECTV.
The Argentina international made a very public and emotional departure from Barcelona last year, before signing a two-year deal at PSG.
Despite six goals and 13 assists in 25 Ligue 1 appearances this season, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has not propelled PSG to European success.
While Messi has previously confirmed his desire to play in the MLS and live in the United States, it will reportedly eventuate after his deal expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.
However, Sport has disputed the report, saying Messi's camp insist "the player has not defined his future".
Wheels up to Philly in style pic.twitter.com/T09I65BLPj— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 17, 2022
ROUND-UP
– The Mirror is reporting 20-year-old Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is a target for Manchester United, with talks already believed to have taken place over his transfer.
– Juventus have offered Paul Pogba, who will be available on a free transfer when his United deal expires, a three-year-deal and a €7.5million annual salary, according to Goal.
– In further anticipated player turnover at Old Trafford, Roma coach Jose Mourinho wants to bring in 33-year-old Nemanja Matic on a free transfer, per Calciomercato.
– Manchester City are preparing a £30m move for Brighton and Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella, the Daily Mail reports.