Rumour Has It: Milan monitoring Manchester City's Sterling

London, April 20: New investment at Milan could see the Italian powerhouse target the best players across Europe's top clubs.
Milan have entered into exclusive talks with Bahrain-based asset manager Investcorp over a takeover.
The Rossoneri have been linked with Real Madrid's Marco Asensio and Isco and Liverpool's Divock Origi already.
TOP STORY – STERLING ON MILAN WISH LIST
Milan are monitoring Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The England international is among a list of players that Milan would like to sign amid a reported lucrative takeover by a Bahrain-based organisation.
Sterling's current contract with City expires in 2023, but the Daily Mail claims he would turn down the Italian move.
ROUND-UP
– Christian Eriksen is gaining interest from former employers Tottenham after a good run of form, although his agent is set to meet with Brentford at the end of this season to formalise his future, claims Fabrizio Romano.
– Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will hold talks at the end of this season to discuss his future having struggled for opportunities, reports Football.London.
– Jose Mourinho's Roma will open talks with Nemanja Matic's representatives as the Serbian midfielder prepares to leave Manchester United, reports Nicolo Schira.
– Manchester Evening News claims Manchester United have revived their interest in Villarreal defender Pau Torres.