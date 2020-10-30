Rumour Has It: Milan in fresh talks over Donnarumma renewal

Milan, October 30: Gianluigi Donnarumma's future could become clearer soon.
The Milan goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move amid apparent interest from Paris Saint-Germain.
But Donnarumma could be set for a new deal at San Siro.
TOP STORY – MILAN IN FRESH TALKS OVER DONNARUMMA CONTRACT
Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola was set for talks with Milan over an extension for the Italy international, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
It remains to be seen whether a deal will be done, but the report says the Rossoneri have expressed optimism about a renewal in recent weeks.
Milan are unbeaten through five Serie A games this season and hold a two-point lead at the top.
Donnarumma has played in four of those games, making 11 saves and holding a 90.9 save percentage. His best save percentage in a Serie A season came in 2016-17 (76.4).
ROUND-UP
- Staying in Milan and the city's two rivals could be set for a transfer battle. CalcioMercato reports Inter and Milan may be interested in Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
- Inter could be busy in January. The Serie A giants may make a move for Parma attacker Gervinho, according to CalcioMercato.
- Could Kieran Trippier leave Atletico Madrid after less than two seasons? Todofichajes says the club are prepared to listen to offers for the England full-back, who could be worth around €28million.
- Brahim Diaz is impressing on loan at Milan from Real Madrid. The Serie A club want to keep the forward beyond his loan spell for 2020-21, according to CalcioMercato.