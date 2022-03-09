Rumour Has It: Newcastle and Man Utd join race for Chelsea's Rudiger

London, March 9: Antonio Rudiger's future at Chelsea has been the topic of plenty of speculation.
The 29-year-old centre-back has been with the Blues since 2017 when he joined on a five-year deal.
Rudiger is yet to extend his contract with Chelsea, with plenty of interest in the Germany international.
TOP STORY – NEWCASTLE AND MAN UTD IN FOR RUDIGER
Newcastle United are ready to compete in the race to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, claims the Telegraph.
The Germany international has drawn interest from Real Madrid while the Express reports that Manchester United are also considering a move for the defender.
Rudiger's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of this season, although he has not ruled out staying at Stamford Bridge.
Newcastle to enter race to sign Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger on free transfer / @mcgrathmike reports https://t.co/d97JKac9eO— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) March 8, 2022
ROUND-UP
- The Express claims Harry Kane has informed his Tottenham team-mates that he will remain with the club should they clinch a top-four spot and Champions League football.
- Arsenal may move to re-sign Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich, who previously spent four years with the Gunners, according to Football.London. Gnabry is valued at €75million (£63m).
- Arsenal, along with Leicester City, have sent scouts to track Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, according to Nicolo Schira. The Italians are asking for €30m for their club captain, with interest from Napoli and Milan also.
- FootMercato claims Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are considering moves for Manchester City's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez.