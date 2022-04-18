Rumour Has It: Nkunku on Milan radar

London, April 18: Christopher Nkunku has long been on the various of Europe's big clubs, but this season has been a breakout.
The 24-year-old France attacker has contributed an extraordinary 17 goals and 15 assists in 30 league appearances for RB Leipzig this term.
Investcorp's reported takeover of Milan from Elliott Management, and the consequent injection of funds, has reportedly put Nkunku in Milan's sights.
TOP STORY – NKUNKU ON MILAN RADAR
A change in ownership is allowing Milan to go after RB Leipzig's Cristopher Nkunku, the Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting.
Milan's Scudetto charges in recent years have fallen short up front despite the quality of their midfield, but the change of ownership can dictate a change in transfer strategy.
Meetings with Sassuolo for Gianluca Scamacca and Hamed Traore could be scuppered because the likes of Nkunku would become available.
Any such moves would reportedly not rule out a transfer for Liverpool striker Divock Origi that is already in the works, however.
ROUND-UP
– Liverpool have identified Barcelona's 17-year-old talent Gavi as a potential target in an attempt to bolster their midfield at the end of the season, Sport is reporting.
– The Reds are also prepared to offer a new contract to Sadio Mane, whose current deal expires at the end of next season, per Football Insider.
– Arsenal are interested in signing Lille's Kosovo attacker Edon Zhegrova, according to Sky Sports.
– Newcastle United have shown renewed interest in Torino defender Gleison Bremer, who is also on Arsenal and Tottenham's radar, Tuttomercato reports.