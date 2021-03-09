Football
Rumour Has It: Offers on table for Barcelona teenager Moriba, City cool on Mbappe

By Ben Somerford
Ilaix Moriba celebrates against Osasuna
Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba who grabbed attention with his first La Liga goal has several suitors.

London, March 9: Barcelona prospect Ilaix Moriba could be tempted away from the Catalan giants.

Ilaix, 18, made headlines with a goal in his third LaLiga appearance for the Blaugrana on Saturday.

But Barca have limited wage capacity and Ilaix has received "several offers".

TOP STORY – SEVERAL OFFERS FOR BARCA TEENAGER

Teenager Moriba has become instant hot property with "several offers" to tempt him away from Barcelona, according to Marca.

The Guinea-born midfielder's agent, whom he shares with Gareth Bale, is in drawn-out discussions with the club, the publication says.

Marca's report does not identify who the potential suitors are, but if Ilaix continues a breakout season, the interest will inevitably grow, giving the player and his representatives more bargaining power.

Manchester United were earlier this week linked with the youngster in Mundo Deportivo.

ROUND-UP

- The Athletic claims Manchester City have been priced out of a move for Paris Saint-Germain 's Kylian Mbappe this summer. The France international's wage demands are reportedly too high for City, who are also keen on Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland .

- On Haaland, talkSPORT claims that Borussia Dortmund are hopeful of convincing the Norway sensation to remain for one more season.

- Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez is in Chelsea 's sights, according to The Athletic. A report claims they are plotting a close-season move. Chelsea have been linked with the 26-year-old previously.

- The Telegraph reports that Andreas Christensen has done enough to earn himself a new contract with Chelsea, who have commenced discussions.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 12:50 [IST]
