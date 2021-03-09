Rumour Has It: Offers on table for Barcelona teenager Moriba, City cool on Mbappe

London, March 9: Barcelona prospect Ilaix Moriba could be tempted away from the Catalan giants.
Ilaix, 18, made headlines with a goal in his third LaLiga appearance for the Blaugrana on Saturday.
But Barca have limited wage capacity and Ilaix has received "several offers".
TOP STORY – SEVERAL OFFERS FOR BARCA TEENAGER
Teenager Moriba has become instant hot property with "several offers" to tempt him away from Barcelona, according to Marca.
The Guinea-born midfielder's agent, whom he shares with Gareth Bale, is in drawn-out discussions with the club, the publication says.
Marca's report does not identify who the potential suitors are, but if Ilaix continues a breakout season, the interest will inevitably grow, giving the player and his representatives more bargaining power.
Manchester United were earlier this week linked with the youngster in Mundo Deportivo.
ROUND-UP
- The Athletic claims Manchester City have been priced out of a move for Paris Saint-Germain 's Kylian Mbappe this summer. The France international's wage demands are reportedly too high for City, who are also keen on Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland .
- On Haaland, talkSPORT claims that Borussia Dortmund are hopeful of convincing the Norway sensation to remain for one more season.
- Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez is in Chelsea 's sights, according to The Athletic. A report claims they are plotting a close-season move. Chelsea have been linked with the 26-year-old previously.
- The Telegraph reports that Andreas Christensen has done enough to earn himself a new contract with Chelsea, who have commenced discussions.