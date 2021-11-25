Rumour Has It: Man Utd may have to wait for Pochettino, United and Newcastle eye run at Trippier

London, November 25: Mauricio Pochettino remains Manchester United's top target, according to reports.
It may be some time before the Paris Saint-Germain boss ends up at Old Trafford, though.
United appear set to finish this season with an interim manager before making a permanent move for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term successor.
TOP STORY – UNITED FOCUSED ON INTERIM MANAGER OPTIONS
All indications are that Mauricio Pochettino will end up at Manchester United eventually, but it could take several months.
The Daily Star reports Pochettino will have to wait six months – through to the end of this season – before jumping from Paris Saint-Germain to Old Trafford.
The report says United have not made any official overtures to PSG and are focused on finding an interim boss instead, with hopes of appointing one by mid-December.
Julen Lopetegui and Ernesto Valverde are among the candidates for that role, claims the Daily Star, while the Mirror says Ralf Rangnick, Paulo Fonseca, Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia also are in the mix, along with caretaker manager Michael Carrick.
ROUND-UP
- United and Newcastle are the top contenders to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, according to The Sun.
- Liverpool and Barcelona are eyeing a move for Christian Pulisic, reports El Nacional, but Chelsea's €50million price tag would be too much for Barca and the Blues prefer not to sell the USA international to another Premier League club.
- Chelsea are interested in adding defender Attila Szalai from Fenerbahce, says Football Insider.
- Adama Traore could be on the move in January as Wolves are prepared to listen to offers for the 25-year-old, Football Insider reports.