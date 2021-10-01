Rumour Has It: PSG eye Lewandowski as Mbappe replacement

Paris, October 1: Paris Saint-Germain continue to plan for Kylian Mbappe's potential departure.
The Ligue 1 giants have been linked with several possible replacements.
Robert Lewandowski is the latest rumoured target.
TOP STORY – PSG EYE LEWANDOWSKI AS MBAPPE REPLACEMENT
With seemingly everyone expecting Kylian Mbappe to depart Paris Saint-Germain after the season, the club have been linked with several potential attacking options.
Robert Lewandowski is the latest, with Le10Sport reporting the Bayern Munich and Poland striker could make a lucrative move to PSG.
The 33-year-old is under contract with Bayern through 2023, though, and could end up agreeing to a new deal to remain in the Bundesliga.
Mercato - PSG : La presse anglaise lâche une bombe sur la succession de Mbappé ! https://t.co/Sopdy4izBX pic.twitter.com/o2oZQzTZM7— le10sport (@le10sport) September 30, 2021
ROUND-UP
– Real Madrid are set to take another run at Manchester United's Edinson Cavani during the January transfer window, says El Nacional.
– Andrea Pirlo and River Plate's Marcelo Gallardo are candidates to replace Ronald Koeman if he is sacked by Barcelona in the coming days, the Express reports.
– PSG are eyeing midfield help, with Inter's Nicolo Barella a possibility, according to Calciomercato, along with N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie.
– Liverpool are interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, according to Calciomercato.
– Timo Werner could look to leave Chelsea if he does not receive more playing time the rest of the season, says the Telegraph.