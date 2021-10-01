Football
Rumour Has It: PSG eye Lewandowski as Mbappe replacement

By
Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski is a potential target for Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian Mbappe leaves.

Paris, October 1: Paris Saint-Germain continue to plan for Kylian Mbappe's potential departure.

The Ligue 1 giants have been linked with several possible replacements.

Robert Lewandowski is the latest rumoured target.

TOP STORY – PSG EYE LEWANDOWSKI AS MBAPPE REPLACEMENT

With seemingly everyone expecting Kylian Mbappe to depart Paris Saint-Germain after the season, the club have been linked with several potential attacking options.

Robert Lewandowski is the latest, with Le10Sport reporting the Bayern Munich and Poland striker could make a lucrative move to PSG.

The 33-year-old is under contract with Bayern through 2023, though, and could end up agreeing to a new deal to remain in the Bundesliga.

ROUND-UP

Real Madrid are set to take another run at Manchester United's Edinson Cavani during the January transfer window, says El Nacional.

Andrea Pirlo and River Plate's Marcelo Gallardo are candidates to replace Ronald Koeman if he is sacked by Barcelona in the coming days, the Express reports.

PSG are eyeing midfield help, with Inter's Nicolo Barella a possibility, according to Calciomercato, along with N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie.

Liverpool are interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, according to Calciomercato.

Timo Werner could look to leave Chelsea if he does not receive more playing time the rest of the season, says the Telegraph.

Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 12:00 [IST]
