Rumour Has It: Real Madrid certain of Mbappe deal, Man City enter Vlahovic race

London, December 4: Kylian Mbappe has had an extended flirtation with Real Madrid.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward is out of contract at the end of this season.
Mbappe has stalled on signing a new deal with PSG amid speculation of a move.
TOP STORY – REAL CONVINCED OF MBAPPE DEAL
Real Madrid are convinced they will win the race for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe's signature, according to AS.
Los Blancos are certain the 22-year-old France international will join the club on a free transfer at the end of this season.
Mbappe has long flirted with Madrid and has decided he will not renew with PSG. The LaLiga giants are already planning Mbappe's arrival at the sporting and commercial level.
ROUND-UP
- Manchester City have joined the race to sign Fiorentina's hot property forward Dusan Vlahovic, claims La Repubblica.
- Barcelona have held discussions with Manchester City about the potential to sign Spanish forward Ferran Torres in January, according to ESPN.
- Fichajes reports that Liverpool are interested in signing Lille's Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches. Lille have valued him at £34m.
- Arsenal are homing in on Lille's Canada international forward Jonathan David, according to the London Evening Standard. David is currently Ligue 1's leading scorer.
- Calciomercato claims Christian Eriksen is close to terminating his deal with Inter, having been unable to play since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.
- Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca is in the sights of Roma who have considered a move for the Spaniard, claims Corriere dello Sport.
- Chelsea have opened talks with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy over a new deal, claims Football Insider.
- Everton have joined the race to sign Zenit striker Sardar Azmoun, according to 90min.