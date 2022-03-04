Rumour Has It: Real Madrid to rival Manchester United in race for Napoli's Osimhen

London, March 4: Victor Osimhen has netted 11 goals in all competitions, prompting admiration from some top clubs.
The Napoli striker is valued at around €80million by the Serie A leaders.
Manchester United are understood to be interested in Osimhen.
TOP STORY – REAL TO RIVAL MAN UTD FOR OSIMHEN
The race for Napoli forward Osimhen is heating up with Real Madrid joining United in pursuit of his signature, according to Calciomercato.
Osimhen's Napoli contract does not expire until 2025 but both clubs are ready to flex their muscles and move for him in the off-season transfer window.
The 23-year-old forward's stock has risen dramatically since Napoli signed him for €70m from Lille in 2020.
ROUND-UP
- Inter are lining up a move for Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram as they prepare for Lautaro Martinez to be prized away amid interest from Manchester City, claims The Sun.
- Nicolo Schira claims that Milan have agreed personal terms with Lille defender and Newcastle United target Sven Botman, who has been lured by a five-year deal.
- Barcelona are set to join the race for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who has interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, reports the Mail.
- The Express claims that Aston Villa are interested in manager Steven Gerrard's ex-Liverpool team-mate Luis Suarez along with Milan's Franck Kessie .
- Teenage England international Jude Bellingham has opted to remain with Borussia Dortmund for one more season, claims Bild.
- Kicker claims that Roma have joined the pursuit for Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic along with Tottenham, West Ham, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig .
- West Ham are interested in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, according to The Mirror, while Celtic are also tracking him.