Rumour Has It: Real Madrid set to land both Pogba and Mbappe

London, October 15: Real Madrid's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's 22-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe has been widely observed.
Los Blancos could not prise the France striker away from PSG during the last transfer window but may be ready to enter the market in a major way next year.
Carlo Ancelotti took over as Madrid head coach in June and is beginning to build his side.
TOP STORY – REAL CONFIDENT OF HUGE DOUBLE SIGNING
The Sun reports that Real Madrid are confident of signing both Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe next year.
The report claims securing Pogba's signature would help Los Blancos clinch a deal for the Paris Saint-Germain star who is a France team-mate.
Pogba is out of contract with Manchester United at the end of this season, while Mbappe has stalled on an extension with PSG and appears set to exit.
ROUND-UP
- Madrid are also interested in signing Italy international Federico Chiesa from Juventus, reports Fichajes.
- Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Tottenham are keen on Fiorentina's Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic, but Mundo Deportivo reports La Viola have set a €70million (£59m) asking price for him.
- Roma are willing to offload Everton target Gonzalo Villar in the January transfer window in order to raise funds to move for Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria, claims Tuttomercatoweb.
- Liverpool are leading the race to sign highly sought-after Belgian talent Jeremy Doku who is currently with Rennes, reports RTL.
- Sky Sports reports that Atletico Madrid are eager to complete new deals for Jan Oblak and Thomas Lemar, with talks under way.
- Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon could be offered a fresh start by Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce, according to Takvim.