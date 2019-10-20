Football
Rumour Has It: Saudi crown prince to make new Manchester United offer

By
Manchester United

London, October 20: The Glazer family have owned Manchester United since 2005.

However, a change of owners could be on the cards, with Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman reportedly interested in buying the club.

Sunday's focus will be on a crunch clash with arch rivals Liverpool, but talk of a takeover at Old Trafford dominates the headlines in our look at the day's gossip.

TOP STORY – UNITED BRACED FOR NEW APPROACH

According to The Mirror, Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman is set to make a new offer to purchase Manchester United.

The Glazer family have owned United for 14 years, and they are not prepared to sell having reportedly turned down two offers from Bin Salman already.

However, Bin Salman is keen on investing in United – who have not won the Premier League title since 2012-13.

ROUND-UP

- Manchester United are lining up a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, reports The Express. The Red Devils are desperate for reinforcements following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez and Germany international Werner – who signed a new contract in August – has emerged as an option.

- The Daily Mail claims Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign soon-to-be free agent Christian Eriksen from Tottenham. The Danish midfielder has been linked to Real Madrid, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and United. However, Ligue 1 champions PSG are prepared to battle for Eriksen's signature.

- Manchester City are planning to offer Raheem Sterling a new bumper deal to ward off interest from Real Madrid, according to The Express. The England international has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

- Wolves want to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in January, says Calciomercato. The Premier League side attempted to lure Kessie to the Molineux before the transfer window closed, however, he did not want to leave Milan.

- Calciomercato reports that Inter have set their sights on in-demand Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria. The Switzerland teenager has been linked to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, United and Tottenham, and it will take at least €50million to prise him from the German club.

Story first published: Sunday, October 20, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
