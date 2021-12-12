Rumour Has It: Ten Hag becomes Manchester United first choice as new manager

Manchester, December 12: Manchester United's search for a permanent new manager continues to roll on.
Ralf Rangnick has taken over on an interim basis following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's axing.
Several big names have been linked with the vacant post.
TOP STORY – TEN HAG TOP OF MAN UTD'S LIST
Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag has moved to the head of the queue to be Manchester United's new manager, claims The Mirror.
Ten Hag guided Ajax through a record-breaking Champions League group campaign where they won all six games.
United have now made appointing him their priority as he ticks all the boxes for the 20-time English champions.
ROUND-UP
- Newcastle United have reached out to Manchester United about the prospect of a January move for Jesse Lingard, claims The Sun.
- Tottenham are tracking Chelsea's Andreas Christensen, joining Manchester City and Manchester United in pursuit of him, reports the Daily Star.
- Liverpool have set a £10million asking price for West Ham target Nat Phillips, according to The Sun.
- The Reds are also interested in signing Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and are willing to pay £68m (€80m), reports El Nacional.
- La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter have not held any talks with Stefan dr Vrij amid links with Tottenham and Newcastle United.
- Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians have enquired about Manchester United's veteran Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, claims Globo Esporte.