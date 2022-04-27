Rumour Has It: Ten Hag to bring Haller to Manchester United from Ajax

London, April 27: Erik ten Hag appears as though he will have a huge say over his own Manchester United transfer targets.
The Dutchman has inked a three-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option for a further year.
Ten Hag will officially take over on July 1, with Ralf Rangnick remaining in interim charge.
A face familiar to the Premier League could now be headed to Old Trafford with Ten Hag from Ajax…
TOP STORY - TEN HAG TO BRING HALLER TO UNITED
Manchester United may make a move for Ajax striker Sebastien Haller in the off-season according to The Sun.
Haller currently plays under ten Hag, who will take over at United at the end of the campaign.
The Ivory Coast striker, who spent two years with West Ham United, has netted 33 goals in all competitions for Ajax this term.
ROUND-UP
- Barcelona are optimistic that they can land Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski in the off-season, reports Sport. Lewandowski is contracted with Bayern until 2023.
- Liverpool have contacted 22-year-old Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni about a move to England, claims Foot Mercato.
- Nicolo Schira claims that Inter are not interested in signing Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, contrary to reports. Pjanic is currently on loan at Besiktas from Barcelona.
- David de Gea and Manchester United are ready to enter into talks on a contract extension reports 90min.
- Fabrizio Romano claims that Luka Modric will ink a new deal with Real Madrid running until 2023.