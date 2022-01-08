Rumour Has It: Tottenham want Wolves flyer Traore

London, January 8: Adama Traore has 18 months left to run on his Wolves contract, and it does not appear he will rush to sign a new deal.
The rapid winger was of interest to Tottenham in the off-season, when they were coached by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.
Though Nuno's spell at Spurs was short-lived, it appears Antonio Conte is also an admirer of Traore.
TOP STORY: SPURS TO MAKE TRAORE MOVE?
Tottenham are looking for reinforcements this month, as they aim to provide Antonio Conte with the resources he needs to push for Champions League qualification. However, they were dealt a blow this week when Conte confirmed Son Heung-min is set to miss the rest of January with a muscular injury.
With Son out, Sky Sports believes Tottenham will reignite their interest in Traore, a player they wanted to sign before the season started.
The report also states that Spurs may bring in Traore to provide competition for both an attacking role and right wing-back duties in Conte's preferred 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 shape.
ROUND-UP
- According to Fichajes, two Premier League clubs are interested in signing Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite .
- Sky Sports reports that Aston Villa wish to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma this month.
- The same outlet has also claimed that Real Madrid's Gareth Bale may consider a move to the Championship, with Swansea City or Cardiff City mooted as possible destinations.
- Fabrizio Romano has said that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is unlikely to join Arsenal in January.
- According to the presenter Oriol Domenech on TV3, Barca president Joan Laporta has been telling people close to him that he is very confident of signing Erling Haaland later this year.
- Manchester United are preparing a bid for PSG forward Mauro Icardi, should Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani leave the club, L'Equipe reports.
- Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Juventus have received several offers for midfielder Arthur, who could leave this month.