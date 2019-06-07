Rumour Has It: Neymar rejects Madrid, open to Barca return

London, June 7: Neymar has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid but the star has rejected that possibility.
The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward, ruled out of the Copa America due to an ankle injury, was reportedly a target for the La Liga giants just two years after leaving bitter rivals Barcelona.
But Neymar has dismissed any chance of that move, as Zinedine Zidane tries to rebuild Madrid following a tough 2018-19 season.
Still, maybe a return to Camp Nou is possible.
TOP STORY – NEYMAR REJECTS MADRID, OPEN TO BARCA RETURN
Neymar has rejected any possibility of a move to Real Madrid, according to Sport.
According to the report, Madrid wanted Neymar as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus last year.
But the club's struggles in 2018-19 – they finished third in LaLiga, 19 points behind Barca – have seen Neymar turn down a possible transfer.
Sport report Neymar could be lured back to Barcelona, where he spent four seasons before joining PSG, as he maintains a friendship with stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
Neymar says ’no’ to Real Madrid.. but ‘yes’ to Barça movehttps://t.co/JdI4bw3LEz— SPORT English (@Sport_EN) June 6, 2019
ROUND-UP
- Tottenham star Christian Eriksen wants a new challenge and Inter have joined the race for the reported Madrid target, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Times report Spurs want €113million for the midfielder.
- Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt appears closer to deciding his future. The in-demand defender, linked with numerous European heavyweights, is now deciding between just two clubs – Barcelona or PSG – according to RMC Sport. ESPN report that PSG are favourites to sign the centre-back.
- With Gianluigi Buffon leaving PSG, the Ligue 1 champions are set to make a bid for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to The Times. That could see the Premier League club turn their attentions to AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Corriere dello Sport.
- Likely before the situation around their starting goalkeeper unfolds, Manchester United could land Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes. A Bola report United have requested a meeting with Sporting to wrap up a deal – reportedly worth around €78m – for the Portugal international.
- AC Milan appear to have found their replacement for Gennaro Gattuso. According to CalcioMercato, Marco Giampaolo will leave Sampdoria to head to San Siro on a two-year deal.
- Manchester City are looking to sign Joao Cancelo, with Goal reporting the Premier League champions are in talks with Juventus over a €50m move for the Portugal full-back.