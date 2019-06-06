Football

Neymar ruled out of Copa America

By
Neymar
Brazil will be without Neymar for the Copa America

Brasilia, June 6: Neymar will miss Brazil's Copa America campaign due to a ligament rupture in his right ankle in a huge blow for the host nation.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the news after Neymar left Wednesday's 2-0 friendly win over Qatar in tears.

A tearful Neymar was carried down the tunnel with an ankle problem in the first half in Brasilia.

Neymar, who recovered from a knee injury leading into the international friendly, was substituted in the 21st minute and assisted into the locker room.

Brazil head coach Tite was hopeful Neymar had escaped serious injury ahead of the country's Copa opener against Bolivia on June 14.

However, tests revealed Neymar would not recover in time for the major South American tournament, which Brazil will host.

Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
