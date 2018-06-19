Russia Tour Diary: Bengaluru boy Surya Varikuti shines in Football For Friendship Programme

Sochi, June 18: The journey from Bengaluru to Moscow is a long and tiring one but for 12-year-old Surya Varikuti, it was not something new. Surya, who plays for Roots Football School, travels around 40 kilometres daily for his training and his Orangutan team needed all that energy to put up a challenge at the Gazprom International Football For Friendship Children's Forum in Moscow last week.
The event this year brought together about 1500 children from 211 countries to share the pitch and promote a message of tolerance, friendship, equality and peace. Surya was chosen by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to represent the country at the event.
In the football tournament, the participants would be placed in one of 32 teams named after an endangered species.
While Surya's team did not progress, the defender impressed the crowd and says he learnt a lot from the experience. "It was really fun," Surya told reporters after the event. "A really good experience. I met many new people, made friends and understood about their cultures. I heard new languages and picked up a few words too."
This year, World Cup winner and Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas graced the forum and encouraged the children to promote peace through football. "I'm pleased to see so many happy faces from all over the world in the International Children's Forum Football for Friendship," he was quoted as saying in a media release.
"I hope that football will open for you the doors not only to sports, but to every sphere of your lives! Here in the forum, there are 211 participants from the FIFA countries; there are many people from all over the world, and each of them adores football. Football is a great platform for social changes to make our world more open and tolerant."
Also in attendance were Syrian footballer Firas Al-Khatib as well as Prince and Administrative Director at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Abdulrahman Bin Ibrahim Al-Sayyar.
While Surya was disappointed he couldn't manage a conversation with Casillas, the student of DPS Whitefield says he cherishes the entire experience. "Casillas had come but I couldn't get near him because there were a lot of kids and bodyguards," Surya said.
"If I could have met him, I would have asked him about his career, how he reached so far, the hard work required etc. I would have also got his autograph. (But this event) was about getting to know other countries' football, how they play and about their national teams. I learnt a few tricks also."
Comodo Dragon and Chimpanzee played the final in the sixth edition of the Football For Friendship programme at the Sapsan Arena Stadium.
Team Chimpanzee, consisting of Cameron Gregory Phillip (Dominica), Jeronimo Rodriguez Uruena (Colombia), Peter Paulo (Malawi), Yamirou Ouorou (Benin), Deo Kalenga Mwenze (Congo DR), Alex Oneil Junior Daniel (St. Kitts and Nevis) and Young Coach Vladislav Polyakov (Saransk, Russia), won the tournament. All participants were taken to the opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 14.
"I feel I played really well," Surya added. "But we could have done better and if that had happened we could have gone further in the tournament."
(myKhel.com correspondent Aravind S is in Russia, covering the event though typically from a fan's perspective).
