Ryan Giggs defends aspirations for top-level management as he slams 'ridiculous' critics

London, Jan 1: Manchester United all-time assist leaders and retired Wales international Ryan Giggs has defended his remarks about his managerial goals and pointed at his faultfinders who claimed that he hasn't put in the diligent work from the grassroots level.
Giggs hang up his boots in 2014 and then assisted Louis Van Gaal for two seasons at United. The 44-year-old later left the club after Mourinho's arrival to manage a club by himself, however, has suggested he has a condition in choosing any club as he only prefers a club of the top tier.
In an interview with The Times last week, he claimed that he would feel comfortable managing a top-flight club, given the experience he gained during his playing career and is not looking for any lower tier side right now.
"I don't have experience in the lower divisions. It's not where I've worked in my career," he said.
"I've spent my whole life in the Premier League - not just as a player but as a player-coach and assistant manager. I know now I wasn't ready when I had those four games in charge at United but I'm a lot better qualified to manage now after those two years with Louis. That was a fantastic experience."
However, his recent revelation sparked furore among the critics and pundits who asserted that he should concentrate on working his way up the stepping stool rather than only hoping to be given the keys to a world-class club. But with so much criticism towards his opinion, Giggs has now come out to back his statement in an open diary with Skysports and preferred to hit back at his critics.
"I did an interview last week about my managerial aspirations and received some criticism because apparently I, wasn't willing to manage at a lower level," he told Sky Sports.
"I didn't say anything at all about not managing at a lower level; I said because of my experience, I'd be more suited coaching at the level which I previously played and coached.
"My critic quoted Steven Gerrard saying, in his experience, footballers want to just do their UEFA C Licence and go straight into the job. I did my UEFA B Licence when I was 29, my A Licence when I was 35, my Pro Licence while I was still playing and I coached at Manchester United for three years - including managing four games - so I don't see the relevance.
"The argument that players who have been a success can't go into success is a non-argument. People use Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger but there are also countless examples of unsuccessful players being unsuccessful managers. It is all down to the individual.
"I played until I was 40 so I was doing my Pro Licence on a Saturday and Sunday, training on a Monday and Tuesday, doing more coaching and then driving back for Champions League games on Wednesday. To say I haven't put in the work is ridiculous."
Giggs reportedly earlier offered himself for the managerial job at Swansea and Sunderland however both the times was overlooked for a better candidate. Yet the Manchester United legend has been linked with various clubs as of late for a coaching role, including the substitute of Chris Coleman as Wales boss who left the national side this season.