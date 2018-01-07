Ryan Giggs facing tough competition from Bellamy, Roberts for Wales job

London, Jan 7: Ryan Giggs, Craig Bellamy and Osian Roberts are all placed to be interviewed by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) over the next week for the post of new Wales manager.
Longtime Wales boss Chris Coleman recently resigned from the job after he failed to earn his side a World Cup qualifying berth for Russia 2018.
The former Fulham manager left the side with mutual consent and decided to sign for relegation-threatened championship side Sunderland.
Since then, the Dragons are without a head coach and solve the issue, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) have now shortlisted three candidates for the prime post.
The FAW have reportedly chosen former United legend Ryan Giggs, former City and Liverpool player Craig Bellamy and former backroom coach of Coleman Osian Roberts as the three shortlisted candidates and will conduct an interview next week for them for the job.
Giggs earlier managed United in 2014 for only two matches after the Scotsman's sacking and later he assisted Louis van Gaal for two years at United. As per Bellamy, he hung up his boots in 2014, has been working with hometown club Cardiff since then.
Roberts, on the other hand, has been a part of Wales' national coaching set-up since 2010 and has coached with teams at various age groups, genders and levels, as well as being the FAW's technical director and as per reports is the front-runner in the contest as many players are backing him to be their next boss.
It will be now interesting to see how the interview round turns around but one thing is for sure whoever takes charge, in the end, the Welsh fans will be surely hoping that their country's growth continues furthermore and the appointment of any of these three without a doubt will be an enthralling one.