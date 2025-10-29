English Edition
Saka Commends Tuchel For Building A Competitive England Team Ahead Of World Cup

Bukayo Saka highlights Thomas Tuchel's effective coaching as England qualifies for the World Cup. Saka believes the team can achieve great success under Tuchel's guidance.

By
Thomas Tuchel has been making significant strides with the England national team, according to Bukayo Saka. Since taking over in January, Tuchel has led England to qualify for the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Notably, he is the first England manager to win his initial six competitive matches without conceding a goal.

Despite an unremarkable start, Tuchel's leadership has already secured England's spot in next year's tournament. This achievement makes them the first European team to qualify. Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is eager to participate in another World Cup and believes that under Tuchel's guidance, England can accomplish something noteworthy.

Saka Praises Tuchel's England Leadership

Saka praised Tuchel's tactical acumen and ability to motivate players. "I think he's a top coach," Saka told Sky Sports. "He's very demanding and knows how to get the best out of the players." The environment Tuchel has created is competitive yet open, encouraging every player to strive for excellence.

The 24-year-old Saka feels confident about England's potential at the World Cup. He believes that with teamwork and their current talent pool, they can advance far in the tournament. "If you work as a team, especially with the talent and quality that we've got, we can definitely go far," he expressed.

England has now qualified for eight consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments since 1998. This consistent performance might be taken for granted by English players due to their abundant talent. "It's kind of overlooked in this country," Saka noted, highlighting how some legendary players have never had the chance to play in a World Cup.

Saka hopes to play in his second World Cup and improve on his previous performance. He appreciates the opportunity to compete at such a high level and aims to make a significant impact this time around.

Upcoming Challenges

In November, England will face Serbia and Albania during the international window. These matches will provide further opportunities for Tuchel's squad to refine their strategies and build momentum ahead of the World Cup.

The focus remains on representing the country with pride and striving for victory on the global stage. As Saka mentioned, "We're here for the country, trying to make it win." The team's collective mindset is geared towards achieving success at the upcoming tournament.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 19:06 [IST]
