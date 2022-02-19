Salah brings up Liverpool landmark with 150th goal

London, Feb. 19: Mohamed Salah reached another Liverpool milestone on Saturday, netting his 150th goal for the club across all competitions.
Liverpool's talisman achieved the feat in the 67th minute of the Premier League clash with Norwich City at Anfield.
Salah raced clear after controlling Alisson's brilliant long ball with a great touch and turned sharply to fox goalkeeper Angus Gunn before calmly slotting home with his right foot. His goal gave Liverpool a 2-1 lead against the Canaries.
The 29-year-old Egypt international hit the 150 mark in his 233rd Liverpool appearance, making him the second-fastest player to do so for the team, after Roger Hunt (226 games).
Salah has reached the milestone quicker than Ian Rush (249), Robbie Fowler (261), Michael Owen (280) and Kenny Dalglish (390).
The Premier League's leading scorer this season, Salah took his tally to 17 for the campaign – and 25 across all competitions.