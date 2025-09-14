Man City vs Man United Live Streaming: Where to Watch Manchester Derby in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Salah's Last-Minute Penalty Secures Liverpool's Winning Start Against Burnley Mohamed Salah scored a last-minute penalty to give Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Burnley, ensuring they maintain their perfect start in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

Liverpool managed to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Burnley, thanks to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the 95th minute. Despite being reduced to ten men after Lesley Ugochukwu's dismissal, Burnley's defence seemed poised to secure a draw against the reigning champions. However, Salah's late goal ensured Liverpool's triumph at Turf Moor.

Throughout the match, Liverpool struggled to break through Burnley's resilient defence. Key players like Dominik Szoboszlai and Federico Chiesa had opportunities to score before Ugochukwu was sent off for a second yellow card after fouling Fabian Wirtz. In the dying moments of injury time, Hannibal Mejbri handled Jeremie Frimpong's cross, leading to Salah's decisive penalty.

This victory marks Liverpool's third instance of winning their first four Premier League matches in a season. They have also maintained an impressive record of scoring in every top-flight game for an entire year. The team's ability to secure victories with late goals has set a new Premier League record, as they have now won four consecutive matches with goals scored in the final 10 minutes or later.

Salah's goal against Burnley not only secured three points for Liverpool but also elevated him to fourth place on the Premier League's all-time top scorers list with 188 goals, surpassing Andrew Cole. Wayne Rooney remains third with 208 goals. Remarkably, this was Salah's first winning goal scored in the 90th minute or later in his Premier League career.

Liverpool continues to demonstrate resilience and determination under pressure. Their ability to secure late victories highlights their tenacity and strategic prowess on the field. As they maintain their lead in the league standings, fans eagerly anticipate their next performances.