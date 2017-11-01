Salah will not take penalties anymore: Klopp

Bengaluru, November 1: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Mohamed Salah will no longer be taking penalties for Liverpool after he missed one against Huddersfield.
The Egyptian forward had the chance to put the Reds 1-0 up from the spot on the weekend but failed to beat Jonas Lossl in the Terriers' goal.
The missed penalty had little impact on the game itself, as Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum all found the back of the net to ensure a 3-0 victory for Liverpool but Liverpool had to wait for the second half to get their first goal.
But it did result in Klopp having second thoughts over whether Salah should be taking the Reds' spot-kicks in the future.
"I thought it made sense after the Egypt penalty - obviously the pressure is bigger in Liverpool than in Egypt to qualify for the World Cup," said the German.
Klopp added that he has another person in mind for the job, despite him struggling to nail down a place in the first team in recent months.
"I'm not sure that he is anymore... I think Daniel would have been a safe number in this group of players."
Liverpool will be in action against Maribor at Anfield on Wednesday night in the Champions League. After a 7-0 win against the same opponents in the away game, Liverpool will be looking for yet another emphatic win to boost their confidence.
The Reds are not in a particularly good form this season and their defence is conceding too many goals which has cost them dearly.
"I would not make a big deal out of it . I have heard bigger atmospheres in my life when you know 'something is wrong here'," said Klopp.
"It was not nice to watch , it was just work. When you go to watch football you do not only want to see work - that's how it is."