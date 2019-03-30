Sam Allardyce among applicants for India's men's team coach role

Hyderabad, March 30: The deadline for applying for coach's role for India's men's football team ended on Friday and the All India Football Association (AIFF) believed to have received a number of applications, including some high profile names like Sam Allardyce.
The application list included the names of I-League and Indian Super League coaches along with Allardyce, former England manager. Allardyce is currently a free agent and has expressed his interest in the job through his agent.
The AIFF will now start the process of reviewing the applications and the shortlisted names will be handed over to the Technical Committee headed by Shyam Thapa. The AIFF is likely announce the name on Apri 15.
Who is Allardyce?
Allardyce, a good friend of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, managed managed England briefly in 2016 before stepping down after a sting operation exposed him making some unsavoury remarks. Now 64. his last managerial role was with Premier League side Everton and he resigned in 2018. Apart from Everton, Allardyce had managed Sunderland, West Ham United, Blackburn, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers in a career that spanned over 24 years.