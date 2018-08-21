Sam Allardyce slams Manchester United star Martial

Bengaluru, August 21: Former England manager and always a controversial figure Sam Allardyce has put the boot into Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, saying he has failed to deliver for the 20-time English champions.
The France international was handed a spot in the starting line-up for Sunday’s match against Brighton as a result of Alexis Sanchez’s injury.
But the 22-year-old, like many of his team-mates, failed to deliver as the Seagulls embarrassed United 3-2, with Paul Pogba slamming their attitude afterwards.
It was another black mark against Martial who was fined two weeks’ wages after failing to return to the Red Devils’ pre-season tour following the birth of his son Swan.
The 22-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 after being signed from Monaco by previous manager Louis van Gaal for £36m, with the fee potentially rising to £58m.
But the then world’s most expensive teenage footballer, who managed 11 goals in all competitions last season, has struggled to live up to the hype and was hauled off with 30 minutes remaining on Sunday.
Speaking to beIN Sports, former West Ham and Everton manager Allardyce said: “You’d look at Louis van Gaal who brought in Martial and it doesn’t matter who the manager is, Martial isn’t good enough for Manchester United.
“If you want to be super critical and look at the players he’s got. He is not the player they thought they were getting.
“There was a chance where you get a very big young talent for £50million. But we are in his third season and he is no better than when he first came.
“He should have progressed. He should be as good as Leroy Sane and people like that. That’s not Jose’s fault.”
Jose Mourinho, despite not being on good terms with Martial, has kept the Frenchman at the club despite strong interest from a host of European giants but if things do not improve soon, the two might have to part ways sooner or later.