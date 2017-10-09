Sami Hyypia talks about his favourite memory with Gerrard

Bengaluru, October 9: Liverpool legend Sami Hyypia has revealed his favourite Steven Gerrard memory and it is a rather random one.
Steven Gerrard is widely regarded as one of Liverpool’s best-ever players, spending 17 years at Anfield and scoring 186 goals along the way.
The talismanic midfielder’s standout memories for Reds fans come largely in Europe, with important strikes against Olympiakos and AC Milan among them.
However, Hyypia, who was captain before Gerrard donned the armband in October 2003, has revealed the day the former LA Galaxy midfielder was given the honour is the standout memory of his former team-mate.
“There are so many memories. He scored very important goals for us, but for me the most special memory was when the captaincy went to Stevie,” said Hyypia.
“I will remember that morning for the rest of my life, the way it went.
“I think when he got that armband, mentally he stepped onto another stage and made a huge leap forward. That made him who he is today.
“I think I said to him he deserves it. I didn’t have any bad feelings about passing the armband on.
“It happens sometimes and it’s not too bad to give it to a player like Gerrard.”
The Reds are next in action against Manchester United next Saturday in what has become a must-win game for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
The Reds are currently in a poor form having won just one of their last seven games in all competitions.
Speaking to the Liverpool’s official website earlier this week, Gerrard tipped his former side to end United’s unbeaten run this season.
“It is times like these when you’re getting a bit of criticism and things are not all rosy in the garden that you feel that, you bottle it and you use it when you go out again,” Gerrard said.
“Liverpool have got a couple of big games coming up that they’re more than capable of winning.
“I’m sure it’ll all be smiles just around the corner.”