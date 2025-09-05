English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Sandesh Jhingan Suffers Cheekbone Fracture During CAFA Nations Cup 2025, AIFF Confirms

By

Indian football suffered a major setback at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 as veteran defender Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out of the tournament with a cheekbone fracture. The 31-year-old sustained the injury during India's 0-3 defeat to Iran but displayed immense grit by continuing to play almost the entire match despite the pain.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and his club FC Goa issued a joint statement on Wednesday, confirming the diagnosis and announcing that the defender is now under "expert medical care" in Goa. "AIFF and FC Goa remain fully aligned in ensuring Sandesh receives the best treatment and every support required during this period," the statement read.

Sandesh Jhingan
Sandesh Jhingan Suffers Cheekbone Fracture During CAFA Nations Cup 2025, AIFF Confirms, Photo: PTI

New India head coach Khalid Jamil was full of praise for Jhingan's courage, highlighting the defender's commitment to the team. "I've never seen a player as brave as Sandesh. Even with the injury, he kept playing in the last match. Not many players can do that," Jamil remarked.

The injury comes shortly after Jhingan delivered a Player of the Match performance in India's opening 2-1 victory over Tajikistan, underlining his influence on both ends of the pitch.

Recovery Plan Underway

According to medical updates, Jhingan's rehabilitation will follow a structured programme with weekly assessments to track bone healing. While he may engage in light drills to maintain fitness, a return to contact training will only be allowed once doctors provide clearance. Protective facial gear is also being considered to help speed up his comeback.

His absence raises doubts over his participation in India's crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers against Singapore on October 9 and 14, a blow that could leave a big gap in the backline.

India Secure Third-Place Playoff

Despite Jhingan's setback, India progressed to the third-place playoff. The Blue Tigers drew 0-0 with Afghanistan, while Iran and co-hosts Tajikistan shared the spoils in a 2-2 stalemate. With both India and Tajikistan finishing on four points, India's opening-day win over Tajikistan secured them second spot in Group B.

Khalid Jamil's side will now contest the third-place playoff on September 8 in Tashkent, with their opponents to be confirmed after the conclusion of Group A matches.

Story first published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 13:27 [IST]
