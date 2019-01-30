Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wagner leaves Bayern for Tianjin Teda

By
Sandro Wagner
Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda have completed the signing of forward Sandro Wagner from Bayern Munich.

Munich, January 30: Forward Sandro Wagner has left Bayern Munich to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The 31-year-old joined Bayern from Hoffenheim in a €13million move in December 2017 and scored eight goals as they won the Bundesliga title last season.

However, Wagner, firmly second choice behind Robert Lewandowski, started just one league game this term and failed to find the net in the competition.

Wagner will now link up with Tianjin, where he has reportedly been offered a lucrative two-year deal following a €5m transfer.

He is set to join compatriot and former Hertha Berlin team-mate Felix Bastians, while German coach Uli Stielike is in charge at the Chinese club.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue