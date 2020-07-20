Santi Cazorla confirms move to Xavi's Al Sadd

Bengaluru, July 20: Qatar Stars League (QSL) champions Al Sadd, who are coached by Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez, have confirmed the signing of Spaniard Santi Cazorla from La Liga outfit Villarreal.
The 35-year-old former Arsenal star, who is currently a free agent, played his last game for childhood club Villarreal against Eibar on Sunday after which he was given a guard of honour by both the La Liga clubs.
Cazorla himself made the announcement in a post on Instagram: "Happy to announce that Al Sadd will be my next team! I'm looking forward to be with Xavi and give my 100%"
View this post on Instagram
Happy to announce that @alsaddsc will be my next team! I’m looking forward to be with @xavi and give my 💯 %!
A post shared by Santi Cazorla (@santicazorla) on Jul 20, 2020 at 3:25am PDT
Later, Al Sadd, the former Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League winners, also confirmed the move from their Twitter handle.
"We have reached an agreement with Santi Cazorla. He will reach Doha soon to complete the formalities and join the team. Welcome to Al-Sadd, Santi," the QSL champions tweeted putting and end to all speculations surrounding the former Arsenal star.
We have reached an agreement with Santi Cazorla. He will reach Doha soon to complete the formalities and join the team. Welcome to Al-Sadd, Santi!🖤🤍@19SCazorla @qatarairwaysar @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/9c2hEcRGy7— AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 20, 2020
Earlier, there were rumours that Cazorla might return to Arsenal, where his career was plagued by injuries, with an achilles problem keeping him stuck on the sidelines for almost two years.
In a stellar club-career, Cazorla plied his trade in Spain for almost seven seasons across two spells at the Yellow Submarine whilst also representing Recreativo de Huelva and Malaga.
It is presumed that Xavi with whom Cazorla won two European Championships for Spain was keen on having his compatriot at the Doha-based club and got his wish fulfilled.
Villarreal's Santi Cazorla set to join Xavi's Al Sadd
Xavi who was linked to the Barcelona job as a possible successor to Quique Setein, only recently signed a one-year contract extension with the ex-AFC Champions League winners.
Xavi commits to Al-Sadd amid Barca speculation
In a recent show with Spain's Cadena Ser's El Larguero, Cazorla had hinted at a possible switch to QSL from La Liga.
"I've already made a decision about my future but right now isn't the time to talk about it, my future depends on me.
"Could I play for another club after Villarreal? There're many possibilities for what I'll do.
"I know what I would like and this break has given me time to think and to listen to my body to know when I should be aware of stopping.
"I'll make my decision and confirm an announcement but now my focus is on the league and our remaining 11 matches," added Cazorla, who earned a recall to the Spain squad in June, 2019.