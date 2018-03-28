Santosh Trophy 2018: Karnataka edge Mizoram, set up semi-final date with Bengal

Kolkata, March 28: Karnataka set up a semi-final date with defending champions Bengal after beating Mizoram 1-0 in the National Football Championship for the 72nd Santosh Trophy here on Wednesday (March 28). The win helped Karnataka go past Mizoram and top group B on head-to-head as both the teams sealed their last four berth.
In the semi-finals slated for March 30, Mizoram will face group A toppers Kerala at the Mohun Bagan ground, while Karnataka will lock horns with hosts Bengal at the Howrah Maidan.
Full Time: Mizoram 0 - 1 Karnataka.#SantoshTrophy #MIZvKAR pic.twitter.com/jvUbRY2LlP— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 28, 2018
Having already sealed a semi-final berth, Mizoram rung in nine changes to test their bench against Karnataka. Defenders Buanga and Zomuana were only players, retained from their 2-1 win over Punjab.
Both the teams had their chances and it was only in the 74th minute Rajesh S scored the winner from from a goalmouth melee. Karnataka's win also dashed hopes of a resurgent Goa, which signed off with a 4-1 win over Punjab at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium.
The Southern state started off brightly with Leon Augustine, the right winger and striker Rajesh S creating a host of opportunities, although wasteful. Mizoram goalkeeper Andrew Lalhmingliana made two good stops in the first ten minutes itself.
Mizoram's first good chance arrived in the 13th minute when Malsawmzuala MC's freekick could only be headed inches over the bar by Lalrammawia. A minute later, Rajesh S broke on the counter and played a diagonal ball to Augustine. The winger then found his skipper Vignesh Gunashekar outside the box but his shot too, went over.
Lalmuanzova was a menace down the right flank. Winning a corner from Lalrammawia's pass, his flagkick was well headed forward by defender Lalmuanawma on the edge of the box. Malsawmzuala MC attempted an overhead bicycle kick which failed to pay dividends, all within twenty minutes of the game.
Karnataka custodian Shainkhan CP was forced into making a quick save from Lalmuanzova's angled shot and Sukesh Leon tracked back to make a goal line clearance from the ensuing corner.
Rajesh S and Leon Augustine made life tough for the Mizoram backline but they held on well. Lalhmingliana appeared to be a bit slippery while collecting balls but the goalkeeper ensured that his sides did not concede any as the deadlock was yet to be broken in the first half.
Seven minutes into the second half, Mizoram got yet another opportunity from Muanzova's corner kick. Malsawmzuala MC flicked the ball past the 'keeper who was off his line but Shahabaaz Khan made a goalline clearance.
On the counter, Lithon Shil played a one-two with Leon Augustine on the run and the latter, who took a swipe from 19 yards saw his curling shot only nestle the top-netting.
All those chances yielded success in the 74th minute when Sukesh Leon's flag-kick resulted in a goalmouth melee but Rajesh S, showing great presence of mind slotted the ball from close space.
Behind by a goal, frustration showed for Mizoram as the head coach Lalsangzuala Hmar was sent to the stands for arguing with the referee and then Malsawmzuala MC too went into the book for a rough tackle.
Lalromawia was brought in with four minutes left in regulation time but the midfielder, who had scored four goals in the tournament so far failed to live upto the expectations.
Full Time: Goa 4 - 1 Punjab.#SantoshTrophy #GOAvPUN pic.twitter.com/y5safFN9Or— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 28, 2018
Mackroy Peixoto (25th) scored from the spot while Victorino Fernandes doubled the lead four minutes later. Nestor Dias (59th) and Shubert Pereira (67th) rounded off the tally for Goa before Punjab's Gurtej Singh (90+4th) scored a consolation goal to reduce the margin.
Match results:
Karnataka 1 (Rajesh S 74) bt Mizoram 0
Goa 4 (Mackroy Peixoto 25 pen, Victorino Fernandes 28, Nestor Dias 59, Shubert Pereira 67) bt Punjab 1 (Gurtej Singh 90+4)
