Sarri defends record as he sets sights on first Juventus trophy

By Chris Myson
Maurizio Sarri - cropped

Turin, June 16: Maurizio Sarri has expressed frustration at the way his record in Italy can be perceived ahead of Juventus' Coppa Italia final clash against Napoli.

Serie A leaders Juve face Napoli in Rome on Wednesday after the two sides emerged triumphant from their semi-final ties against Milan and Inter respectively.

Juve were runners-up in the Supercoppa Italiana earlier in the season, so a Coppa triumph would be a first trophy with the club for head coach Sarri.

Prior to his year at Chelsea, when he won last season's Europa League, Sarri spent three successful campaigns with Napoli, though silverware eluded him.

That stint came after a long managerial run in Italy that included spells with Empoli, Perugia and Sorrento.

"I get a bit annoyed when I hear that I didn't win anything in Italy, because I won eight promotions," Sarri told reporters ahead of the final.

"That is perhaps a small thing compared to the Champions League and the Scudetto, but it is not easy.

"It's always an important incentive to win important trophies and there is a desire to lift the cup. I am happy that we are in the final."

The 61-year-old urged his players to seize the moment after the coronavirus crisis left them wondering if their hard work earlier in the season would come to nothing.

Sarri added: "We had seven months of play but then three months of lockdown before we could play these games.

"Now we have to bring out that little bit extra to take home as many trophies as possible.

"We have worked hard to get to this position to play games like this, so it is time to give everything we have.

"Winning is never a foregone conclusion, but it will be important to do it for the players, for the club and for the fans."

Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 19:30 [IST]
