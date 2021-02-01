Football
Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das leave Mumbai City; join SC East Bengal

By

Mumbai, Feb 1: Mumbai City FC can confirm that defender Sarthak Golui and midfielder Sourav Das have left the Club and have completed moves to SC East Bengal.

Sarthak Golui joined the Club ahead of the 2019-20 season and made 17 appearances across a season and a half for Mumbai City, scoring his only goal in the Islanders’ colours against FC Goa in his debut campaign.

Sourav Das, who also signed for the Islanders at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, made 8 appearances for the Club during his time at Mumbai City.

All of us at Mumbai City would like to thank Sarthak and Sourav for their commitment and their contributions to the Club and wish both of them the very best for the future.

Source: Media Release

India - 10,757,610 | World - 103,513,141
Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 19:56 [IST]
