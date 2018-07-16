Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi rejects AC Milan, Fiorentina offers for AS Roma

Bengaluru, July 16: Italy international Domenico Berardi has rejected offers from Serie A clubs AC Milan and Fiorentina as the Sassuolo forward wants to move to AS Roma instead in this summer transfer window.
The striker, who made his debut for Sassuolo in Serie B at the age of 18 in the 2012-13 season, scored 11 goals and helped his side gain promotion to the Serie A. Berardi was also adjudged the best player of Serie B for his excellent performance in the 2012-13 season for Sassuolo.
Fiorentina have placed a €15 million offer plus some of their promising youngsters in exchange for Domenico Berardi. Sassuolo value the winger at €30 million and talks will continue, according to @DiMarzio.— Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) July 14, 2018
Realising his worth, Juventus signed Berardi immediately in a deal reportedly worth £4.5 million, but the youngster was sent back to Sassuolo on a season-long loan deal to gain the experience of first team football in the Serie A. In the 2013-14 season, Berardi showcased his progress as he netted on 16 occasions in 30 appearances for Sassuolo. Juventus opted to continue the loan deal the next season and Berardi's performance improved as he turned in the most number of assists in the 2014-15 season with 10 and also found the back of the net 15 times.
This time, Sassuolo signed him as a permanent player in the summer transfer window before the 2015-16 season on a deal worth £10 million. And then in the last term, the 23-year-old Berardi penned a five-year extension with Sassuolo.
Roma are ready to pay Sassuolo €20 million for Domenico Berardi. Sassuolo want €25 million so they need to work to find an agreement.— ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) July 9, 2018
📰 Gazzetta pic.twitter.com/NVIoot2aGu
Through his performance for Sassuolo, Berardi has proved that he can be a valuable player for any side. The Italian forward can play as a centre forward; he can also be deployed at any of the wings, but preferably on the right side from where he can cut inside in the penalty box with his stronger left foot. That apart, Berardi can be fielded as the second striker just behind the main centre forward as his link up play and technical ability are better than most of the players in the Serie A.
Now, after playing six seasons for Sassuolo, Berardi wants to move to a new club to prove himself in the big stage. According to sources, he is keen on playing for the capital side AS Roma in the next season under his former manager at Sassuolo, Eusebio Di Francesco.
AS Roma will also be interested in signing the talented centre forward as he can play alongside their Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko. It is assumed that AS Roma will make an official bid for Berardi any time now.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.