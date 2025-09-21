Inter Miami vs DC United Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match Today on TV and Online?

Football Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr Secures 5-1 Victory Over Al-Riyadh; Kante's Late Goal Keeps Al-Ittihad Perfect Al-Nassr continues its strong performance in the Saudi Pro League with a decisive 5-1 win against Al-Riyadh. Meanwhile, N'Golo Kante's late strike ensures Al-Ittihad remains unbeaten this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 4:23 [IST]

Al-Nassr secured a commanding 5-1 victory over Al-Riyadh, maintaining their lead in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Kingsley Coman were instrumental, each contributing significantly to the win. Joao Felix initiated the scoring early, netting a goal within six minutes from a Coman pass. Coman then added his name to the scoresheet at the 30-minute mark.

Ronaldo's first goal came shortly after, as Joao Felix set him up for a precise finish past Milan Borjan. Four minutes into the second half, Joao Felix scored again. Although Mamadou Sylla managed to score for Al-Riyadh, Ronaldo sealed the victory in the 76th minute with an easy finish from Coman's assist.

In another match, Al-Ittihad continued their perfect start to the season with a last-minute victory against Al-Najma. N'Golo Kante scored a decisive goal in the 96th minute after Houssem Aouar's earlier goal was disallowed. Kante's strike from Abdulrahman Al Obud's pass ensured Al-Ittihad remained unbeaten alongside Al-Nassr.

The match statistics highlighted Al-Nassr's dominance, with an expected goals (xG) of 3.04 from 19 shots compared to Al-Riyadh’s 0.56 from seven attempts. Ronaldo alone took six shots, achieving an xG of 1.41. His second goal brought his Saudi Pro League tally to 77 and his career total to 945.

Ronaldo has been prolific in Saudi Pro League derbies since joining in January 2023, scoring 12 goals in just 14 appearances. No other player has matched his derby goal-scoring record during this period.

Both Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad have won their first three matches of the season and are separated only by goal difference at the top of the league table. This sets up an exciting competition as both teams aim to maintain their unbeaten records moving forward.