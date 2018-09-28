Football

Saudi's Al Ittihad name former West Ham boss Bilic as new coach

Slaven Bilic has secured his first managerial position since leaving West Ham
Riyadh, September 28: Former West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has taken charge of Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

The Croatian was sacked by the Hammers in November last year following a poor start to the 2017-18 season, which included Europa League qualifying elimination against Romania's Astra Giurgiu.

Bilic joins the Ittihad on a three-year deal after they lost three of their first four matches of the Saudi Professional League season.

Argentinian coach Ramon Diaz presided over their first two games of the campaign before being dismissed, in a move Ittihad insisted was not a "knee-jerk reaction".

Following the announcement of Bilic's arrival, a statement read: "The Al Ittihad board has signed a contract with international Croatian coach Slaven Bilic, thanks to the support of Turki Al Asheikh, chairman of the board, general sports authority, who was present during the signing ceremony.

"Bilic will train Al Ittihad for three seasons. The contract was signed in New York. The board wishes Bilic all success in his new mission to help Al Ittihad regain its outstanding performance."

Bilic, 50, can also count Croatia, Lokomotiv Moscow and Besiktas among his former sides as a coach.

Ittihad won their last of eight league titles back in 2009. They had also won back-to-back AFC Champions League titles in 2004 and 2005.

(With inputs from OPTA and other Agencies)

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
