IND vs WI: India face Test rarity after 13 years if batting again; Gill, Jadeja debuted after it happened Last Time

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch SA Women vs BAN Women Match 14 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Scaloni Encourages Argentina’s New Players To Seize Opportunities In Upcoming Friendly Lionel Scaloni aims to test Argentina's new players in a friendly against Puerto Rico. He emphasises the importance of seizing opportunities as they prepare for their title defence. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina's head coach, is set to give new players a chance in their upcoming friendly against Puerto Rico. The reigning World Cup champions, who topped the South American qualifying group, are experimenting with tactics ahead of their title defence next summer. Scaloni expressed hope that these fresh faces will seize the opportunity to impress on the field.

Reflecting on their recent 1-0 victory over Venezuela, Scaloni noted the importance of testing different strategies. "The test is very useful for us; it shows us that all our rivals are tough. All our opponents play at 100%. Venezuela played a good game. We won, but that's not the important thing," he stated. The match provided valuable insights into the team's performance and allowed them to gain essential playing time.

In their match against Venezuela, Scaloni opted for a 5-3-2 formation. This tactical choice aimed to explore defensive solidity while assessing player adaptability. "I wanted to try the 5-3-2 option, which is an interesting variation, and we have the players to do it," Scaloni explained. This approach highlights his focus on finding effective strategies for future competitions.

Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi is among those hoping for another start under Scaloni's guidance. Anibal Moreno and Lautaro Rivero also aim to make significant contributions during the Puerto Rico match. These players are eager to demonstrate their skills and secure spots in Argentina's squad as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

Scaloni emphasised that all new players joining the team will get playing time against Puerto Rico. "On Tuesday, all the new guys who have joined will surely play. I hope they take advantage of the opportunity," he said. This decision underscores his commitment to integrating fresh talent into Argentina's national team setup.

Lionel Messi has returned to training with Argentina after missing their friendly against Venezuela. His presence adds experience and leadership as the team continues its preparations for future tournaments. Scaloni remains focused on refining tactics and evaluating player performances in these friendlies.