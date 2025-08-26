Bruno Guimaraes Asserts Newcastle's Midfield Trio Is Among The Best In The Premier League

Football Scotland's Steve Clarke Discusses Managing Aaron Hickey's Return For World Cup Qualifiers Steve Clarke confirms that Aaron Hickey will be carefully managed upon his return to the Scotland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Belarus. After a lengthy injury lay-off, Hickey's fitness will be monitored closely. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

Scotland's national football team manager, Steve Clarke, has included Aaron Hickey in the squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Hickey, aged 22, has recently returned to action with Brentford after a lengthy absence due to hamstring injuries. Clarke is eager to have him back but plans to manage his playing time carefully.

Hickey has been capped 14 times for Scotland and will be part of the team facing Denmark and Belarus as they begin their qualifying campaign. Clarke expressed his excitement about Hickey's return but acknowledged the need for caution given his recent recovery. "He's good to go," said Clarke. "Whether he's good to go 90 minutes over two games is a different conversation. We'll manage him."

Alongside Hickey, Ryan Christie, Ben Gannon-Doak, and Lyndon Dykes are also making comebacks to international play after injury breaks. Lennon Miller, who recently joined Udinese, and Kieron Bowie from Hibernian have retained their spots following summer friendlies. Clarke noted that he expanded the squad during the summer to give younger players experience.

Hickey joined Brentford from Bologna in 2022 and has made 39 appearances since then. However, he was sidelined for 659 days before returning as a late substitute in Brentford's match against Nottingham Forest. His inclusion in the national team marks an important step in his recovery journey.

The Scottish team will first face Denmark on 5 September, followed by a match against Belarus three days later. These games mark the start of their World Cup qualifying efforts. Clarke's strategy includes balancing experienced players with emerging talents to strengthen the squad.

Clarke is optimistic about integrating both seasoned players and newcomers into the team dynamics. He believes this approach will provide valuable opportunities for younger talents while maintaining competitive performance levels.

The Scottish manager remains focused on ensuring all players are managed effectively throughout the qualifiers. This careful approach aims to maximise player contributions while safeguarding their health and fitness.