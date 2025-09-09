Ronaldo Remains Hungry To Be The Best, According To Coach Roberto Martinez

Football Scotland's Unbeaten Start In World Cup Qualifying Delights Coach Steve Clarke Steve Clarke expresses satisfaction with Scotland's unbeaten start to World Cup qualifying after a 2-0 win against Belarus. The team aims to build on this momentum for future matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Scotland's World Cup qualifying campaign is off to a promising start, with Steve Clarke expressing satisfaction after their 2-0 victory over Belarus. This win follows a goalless draw against Denmark, marking an unbeaten beginning. The match took place at the ZTE-Arena in Hungary without spectators. Scotland's Che Adams scored just before halftime, assisted by Scott McTominay. Billy Gilmour almost scored twice, hitting the woodwork and later forcing an own goal from Zakhar Volkov.

Clarke was particularly pleased with Scotland's defensive performance, noting the importance of consecutive clean sheets. "It was a tough night," he told BBC Scotland. "I expected the reaction Belarus gave." He acknowledged that while four points won't secure qualification, it's a positive start. Clarke emphasized patience and maintaining their strategy despite Belarus' strong midfield presence.

Scotland's position in Group C is promising, as they sit second on goal difference. Their solid defence has been crucial, having lost only one of their last 18 World Cup qualifiers. Despite not keeping clean sheets in their previous five qualifiers, they managed to limit Belarus to just 0.33 expected goals (xG) while accumulating 1.98 xG from 14 shots themselves.

Billy Gilmour highlighted the team's positive atmosphere and strong performances during September's camp. "Hard night without the fans, but the whole team did well," he shared with BBC Scotland. Gilmour expressed hope for continued success in October and praised the squad's depth and spirit.

Clarke also mentioned young talents like Billy Gilmour and Ben Gannon-Doak, who have excited fans with their performances. His focus remains on selecting a winning team while building on clean sheets as a foundation for their campaign.

The team's morale is high following two strong performances against Denmark and Belarus. Clarke is already looking ahead to future matches, aiming to maintain momentum and secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Scotland's recent form in World Cup qualifiers has been impressive, with 12 wins and five draws out of their last 18 matches. The team's ability to pressure opponents while maintaining defensive solidity has been key to their success so far.

As Scotland prepares for upcoming fixtures, Clarke remains focused on refining strategies and ensuring his team continues to perform at a high level. The positive start provides a solid foundation for achieving their World Cup aspirations.