Scott McTominay signs new five-year Manchester United contract

London, June 23: Scott McTominay has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester United, the Premier League club have announced.
The midfielder's new deal includes the option to extend by a further year to June 2026.
The 23-year-old, who has progressed through the academy since joining United in 2012, has become a mainstay of the first team since making his debut under Jose Mourinho in 2017.
The Scotland international has made 75 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring six goals, his most recent securing a 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford in March.
"Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I'm so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team," he said via United's website.
"All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I'll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt.
"I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today. I'm looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims."