Scout report of Ivory Coast wonderkid wanted by host of clubs

Kolkata, February 23: A player who has been attracting plenty of interest from all across Europe is Club Brugge sensation Odilon Kossounou.
The 20-year-old has been strongly linked with several top-notch clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan and Inter Milan.
Here, we look at the young Ivorian who looks like the next big thing from his country.
Commanding centre-back
Kossounou has been a revelation since joining Belgian outfit Brugge from Swedish side Hammarby IF and has become almost irreplaceable at the heart of the backline.
Although, he is still pretty much in his development phase, it can be said that he could become a complete defender in years to come if he gets the right guidance.
Started as a midfielder
In the history of football, there are so many iconic names who started off in a different positions, but gradually came to know where they were destined to succeed in. And, Kossounou could well enlist his name in that list as he also started his career as a midfielder.
Available cheap
The transfer market has become a lot inflated in recent years due the huge influx of money from the richer clubs and it is getting more difficult to get deals at the right price. But, it is rumoured that Brugge would be open to selling their priced asset for just £8.5 million which is pretty low a fee for a player of his potential and ability.
Highly rated at home
Ivory Coast have produced some absolute gems over the last two decades and Kossounou is regarded as a brightest prospect of the African giants. The 20-year-old has been destined for bigger things by former Arsenal players like Gervinho and Emmanuel Eboue.