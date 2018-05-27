Second Division I-League: Hindustan FC sink Ozone FC Bengaluru's hopes after 2-2 draw

Bengaluru, May 27: Defensive blunders cost Ozone FC Bengaluru their I-League hopes as they were held 2-2 by Hindustan FC on Match Day 2 in the final round of the Second Division I-League being played at the FSV Arena in Hennur, Bengaluru.
Ozone took the lead but were unable to hold onto it just like their previous 2-3 loss to Real Kashmir on Match Day 1. On Sunday (May 27), they had a dream start with CS Sabeeth giving them the lead in the third minute. They, however, conceded two minutes later through Kushant Chauhan and they lost the lead through a Ashutosh Thapliyal goal in the 57th minute. Robert De Souza struck from a free-kick in the 82nd minute to give Ozone some hope. Ozone have just a point from their two games while Hindustan secured four from their two. Hindustan will face Real Kashmir at 5.45 pm on May 30 in the virtual final, while TRAU FC will play Ozone at 1.30 pm to vie for the remaining spots. Real Kashmir were also held 2-2 by TRAU FC.
Playing in hot and humid conditions in the outskirts of Bengaluru, the start couldn't have been any better for Ozone. Captain Vignesh G turned provider with a chipped ball above the defenders. Sabeeth controlled it beautifully on the right side of the box and tucked it in.
The Ozone defenders, who rarely conceded in the first round, lost their focus immediately after the goal. They allowed the Hindustan attackers space on the wings and invited them to have a go at the goal.
In the fifth minute, Amestrong Alexandre, finding space for himself in the left flank, rushed the endline and crossed the ball into the centre of the box. Chauhan timed his run perfectly to con the Ozone defenders, meet the ball and see it through the net.
It was a day to forget for the Ozone defenders. Thomyol Shimray could have easily made it 2-1 for Hindustan after he blocked an attempted clearance by Chinta Rao Chandrashekhar, gushed into the box, cut across the defenders and unleashed a left-footer towards the goal. His shot, however, was drifted away by a diving Amit Kumar, who took his place in between the posts instead of Ozone No 1 Abhishek Das.
Hindustan FC did not boast of a specialist striker in their ranks. Although Alexandre and Pawan Pratap Singh provided crosses from the left frequently in the first half, there was no poacher to sneak in a goal for Hindustan.
For Ozone too, Vignesh D and Robert combined well a couple of times. Vignesh would rush in after a 1-2 with Robert across the box only to see his attempted cross blocked by the experienced Hindustan defenders.
In the second half though, Ozone completely lost the plot. They pushed ahead to find the lead but ignored their own wall. Substitute Thapliyal showed intelligence when he poked in after Ozone defenders Rao and Lenstan Afonso failed to clear away the danger in the box.
But Ozone denied Hindustan from claiming the full points. Midfielder Vinil Poojary did not attempt to score from point-blank range when the ball bounced to him after taking a deflection off the wall during a free-kick routine by Robert.
Next time though, Robert could not be denied. Ozone won a free-kick when Akshay Kumar was sandwiched between the two Hindustan central defenders. Robert curled into the left post past a diving Mithun Samonto to claim a point from the game.
