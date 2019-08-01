Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Serbian defender Nemanja Lakic-Pesic leaves Kerala Blasters

By
Nemanja Lakic-Pesic

Bengaluru, August 1: Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with Serbian defender Nemanja Lakic-Pesic via mutual consent, the club have confirmed.

The Serbian defender arrived in 2017-18 season under then-manager Rene Meulensteen and was a key part of the squad for two seasons.

The 27-year-old earlier plied his trade in the Serbian SuperLiga, which is the top-tier league in the country while he also played in the third-tier Serbian League Vojvodina and in the second division of Austrian football league before coming to India.

In his two years in ISL, the big tough defender made a name for himself and was adjudged as one of the best defenders in the tournament. Although, he could not inspire his team to a semi-final berth on both the occasions, he played a total of 28 matches for Kerala Blasters FC.

The Serbian defender has been replaced by Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon who was signed from Delhi Dynamos earlier last month.

Kerala have made a couple of valuable additions to the squad this term after their failure to reach semi-finals last season.

Eelco Schattorie who was a part of North East United FC has been appointed as the head of Kerala Blasters FC this time and the Netherlands coach has also brought in Bartholomew Ogbeche and TP Rehenesh.

They have also secured the services of midfielders Mario Arques, Sergio Cidoncha from Jamshedpur FC and new arrival Moustapha Gning while their aim to add more Indian young players is still in progress.

Meanwhile, there are reports that they want to tour the UAE for their pre-season before the new season starts in a few months.

More NEMANJA LAKIC PESIC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli, Rohit eye big records in WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 14:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue