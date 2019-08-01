Serbian defender Nemanja Lakic-Pesic leaves Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru, August 1: Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with Serbian defender Nemanja Lakic-Pesic via mutual consent, the club have confirmed.
The Serbian defender arrived in 2017-18 season under then-manager Rene Meulensteen and was a key part of the squad for two seasons.
The 27-year-old earlier plied his trade in the Serbian SuperLiga, which is the top-tier league in the country while he also played in the third-tier Serbian League Vojvodina and in the second division of Austrian football league before coming to India.
We would like to confirm that our Serbian defender, Nemanja Lakic Pesic, will be leaving the club after two years of service.— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) July 29, 2019
We thank him for his contribution towards the club and wish him all the very best for his future endeavors! 💛💙#KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/3SmWJBgVQr
In his two years in ISL, the big tough defender made a name for himself and was adjudged as one of the best defenders in the tournament. Although, he could not inspire his team to a semi-final berth on both the occasions, he played a total of 28 matches for Kerala Blasters FC.
The Serbian defender has been replaced by Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon who was signed from Delhi Dynamos earlier last month.
Kerala have made a couple of valuable additions to the squad this term after their failure to reach semi-finals last season.
Eelco Schattorie who was a part of North East United FC has been appointed as the head of Kerala Blasters FC this time and the Netherlands coach has also brought in Bartholomew Ogbeche and TP Rehenesh.
They have also secured the services of midfielders Mario Arques, Sergio Cidoncha from Jamshedpur FC and new arrival Moustapha Gning while their aim to add more Indian young players is still in progress.
Meanwhile, there are reports that they want to tour the UAE for their pre-season before the new season starts in a few months.