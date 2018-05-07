Sergej linked with big money United move

Kolkata, May 7: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is currently one of the top midfielders in European football and all the big guns of Europe are keen on signing him in the next summer transfer window.
The 23-year-old, who currently plies his trade with Serie A club Lazio, is a complete midfielder as he has both the attacking and defensive qualities in his game.
Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly come up with a transfer fee worth £80 million in the next summer for Sergej.
Jose Mourinho likes Sergej's style of play very much and is keen on having him at the Old Trafford next season. On his part, the Serbian international would also be excited at the prospect of playing for a big club at this stage of his career.
A versatile player, Sergej can be used in any position in the midfield. His height certainly gives him the extra advantage in aerial duels. He can also hold the ball up and fit into the role of a 'playmaker' for his side. His finishing ability is certainly better than most of the midfielders in Serie A right now.
Sergej has made 33 appearances for Lazio in this season in which he has scored 11 goals and assisted in three.
His passing accuracy is good and he has always the edge in one-on-one duels with the opponent players and for all these reasons, Mourinho has made him his top summer target.
United need to add some new faces in their squad to compete with champions Manchester City in the Premier League next season. Michael Carrick is going to retire after the end of this season. Marouane Fellaini's contract is also going to end. So, they need someone to play along with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in the midfield.
Sergej certainly has the potential to play for a top European club and United would be an ideal choice for him next season.
