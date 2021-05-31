Sergio Aguero joins Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Bengaluru, May 31: After a record-breaking 10 years with Manchester City, Sergio Aguero has joined compatriot Lionel Messi at Barcelona.
The La Liga giants have reportedly signed the Argentinian on a free transfer.
The 32-year-old underwent a medical at Camp Nou on Monday before signing a two-year contract with the Blaugrana that contains a €100million buy-out clause.
Barcelona moved for Aguero after Manchester City's decision to let the striker go at the end of his contract, bringing to an end his trophy-laden ten-year spell at Etihad.
In scoring twice after coming on as a substitute in City's 5-0 rout of Everton, Aguero had ended his City career in Premier League in style and as he had started it - with a brace off the bench (he had done just the same on debut against Swansea City, way back in August 2011).
His double took his final tally to 184 Premier League goals, in the process surpassing Wayne Rooney (183) for the most by a player for a single club.
However there was fairytale ending for his City career as his team went down 0-1 to Premier League rivals Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final.
His transfer to Barcelona comes just two days after his last match for City at Estadio do Dragao, Porto.
The Argentinian will link up with friend and international team-mate Messi at Camp Nou on July 1 after his City contract expires.
The pair are close friends, and Aguero's satisfaction was obvious as he sealed his return to La Liga, having previously played for Atletico Madrid.
"We all know that Barca are the best club in the world, so I think I made a great decision to be here and I hope to help the team," Aguero said.
"Of course it's a step forward in my career. I'm really happy and hopefully I can help the team to win things."
"First of all, I want to play and help the squad and if the team does it well I'll be happy individually. I just try to help the team and try to arrive at the end of the season with chances to win titles."
