Sergio Ramos issues warning after Mourinho linked with Real Madrid

Bengaluru, December 27: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will reportedly look to leave Bernabeu over the summer if Jose Mourinho returns to the club to replace Santiago Solari next season, according to reports.
The Portuguese manager was sacked by Manchester United last week but since has been linked with a sensational return to the Bernabeu.
Former academy head coach Santiago Solari is currently in the hot-seat for the short-term, but it is understood that they are still looking for a profound name to replace him at the end of the season.
Madrid recently lost one of their biggest stars, Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, this season and following his departure the club has found it tough to move forward. They currently sit fourth in the league table and halfway down the line their league chances are almost over.
President Florentino Perez now reportedly eager to break the bank next Summer again to steady the ship and reportedly eyeing Mourinho as the leader who can guide the side by overhauling the Galacticos.
But this news has reportedly upset the club captain, Sergio Ramos with whom Mourinho shares a cold relationship. Mourinho spent three seasons at Santiago Bernabéu between 2010 and 2012, where he won one La Liga title and a Copa del Rey. But just like his several jobs, he also fell out with some of the top players in the squad and Ramos is believed to one of them.
Now as per Marca, the former Sevilla player told his close ones that he will move away from Madrid should the appointment befall as he can not work with his old foe again.
Ramos has established himself as one of the biggest names of Real Madrid's history and is approaching his 14th year on the books with the Spanish following a €27m switch from Sevilla in 2004. He is on course to be the club's fifth all-time appearance maker by the end of this season, passing Francisco Gento and Fernando Hierro who are currently tied on 601 appearances for Madrid - 13 ahead of the Spain international.