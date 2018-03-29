Sergio Ramos says Argentina are worse without Lionel Messi

Bengaluru, March 29: Sergio Ramos has pointed out that Lionel Messi's absence made a huge difference during Spain's 6-1 international friendly win against Argentina this week. The Barcelona sensation had to watch the game from the sidelines because of a hamstring injury, which ruled him out of the Starting XI. Isco scored a hat-trick as Spain easily romped over Argentina in Madrid.
Spain looked sharp and was comprehensively in-charge throughout the game whereas Argentina were mute spectators. After the match, Real Madrid defender Ramos was questioned about Messi and whether his absence made the win look easy.
The Real Madrid captain hailed the impact that his arch-rival has on the pitch and claimed Messi's unavailability made Argentina look worse.
1⃣5⃣0⃣
Sergio Ramos was given a special shirt before kick-off to mark his 150th cap for 🇪🇸Spain, which he made 🆚 Germany last week
¡Felicitaciones, Sergio!
"It's always nice to win against a national team with some many players of great quality. Today was one of those games where virtually everything went well. We're on an ideal path heading into the World Cup," Ramos said.
"Leo is an amazing player, a unique player, and the Argentina team is worse without him. Argentina, with Messi, are more powerful."
Ramos also talked about his fellow Real Madrid and national teammate Isco, who grabbed a hat-trick in the game.
The former Malaga player, following the game, took a sly dig at his Real Madrid club boss Zinedine Zidane and slammed his club manager for not giving him enough chances to prove himself.
Sergio Ramos knows 😘 pic.twitter.com/0UtrbX0h8E— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 28, 2018
However, Ramos, while talking about the incident, tried to calm the row between them and suggested the player is very much valuable to Zidane just like Isco's impact with national team boss Julen Lopetegui.
"I do not know if he has expressed himself badly,” Ramos added.
“I have not listened to him, but Isco is a great player.
“Both Zizou and Lopetegui have trusted and continue to trust him. For me, he is a very important player in Madrid and the national team."
The 26-year-old has not been a regular in Zidane's side. However, he has still managed 40 matches so far in the whole campaign, scoring and providing seven assists so far.
The player has recently been linked with a sensational move to Manchester City next season.
